1 dead after tractor-trailer hits merging car on Cleburne highway
Cleburne police and emergency crews were notified of the crash in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 67 around 12:10 p.m. Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling west and struck the driver's side of a car that was merging onto the highway from the access road. The car's driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
