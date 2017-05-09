1 dead after tractor-trailer hits mer...

1 dead after tractor-trailer hits merging car on Cleburne highway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Cleburne police and emergency crews were notified of the crash in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 67 around 12:10 p.m. Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling west and struck the driver's side of a car that was merging onto the highway from the access road. The car's driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas May 15 broadbrush 1
FC Cleburne: Pro-Soccer in our backyard! Excit... May 11 Cleburne_Fan 1
Sendera Ranch (May '06) May 8 bonnie carmichael 111
Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10) Apr 18 Cyndy 3
Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10) Apr '17 LittleJohnESB 5
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar '17 Texan 2
True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE Mar '17 tbaugh 1
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC