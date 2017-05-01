Williams Trew | Cleburne
Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate proudly introduce the spectacular secluded home at 4109 County Road 707 on 5.5 wooded acres with a private gated driveway. The stunning single-level custom home features an expansive open floor plan with approximately 4,300 square feet, three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10)
|Apr 18
|Cyndy
|3
|Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|LittleJohnESB
|5
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar '17
|Texan
|2
|True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE
|Mar '17
|tbaugh
|1
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Fisher
|207
|Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|dallas
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC