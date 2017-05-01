Williams Trew | Cleburne

Williams Trew | Cleburne

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate proudly introduce the spectacular secluded home at 4109 County Road 707 on 5.5 wooded acres with a private gated driveway. The stunning single-level custom home features an expansive open floor plan with approximately 4,300 square feet, three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10) Apr 18 Cyndy 3
Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10) Apr 15 LittleJohnESB 5
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar '17 Texan 2
True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE Mar '17 tbaugh 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Feb '17 Fisher 207
News Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10) Feb '17 dallas 6
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC