Williams Trew | Cleburne

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate proudly introduce the spectacular secluded home at 4109 County Road 707 on 5.5 wooded acres with a private gated driveway. The stunning single-level custom home features an expansive open floor plan with approximately 4,300 square feet, three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

