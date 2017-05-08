Cleburne teen dies in car crash in rural Johnson County

A Cleburne teen died Sunday after he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a utility pole outside Rio Vista, according to officials. Cameron Pierce, 17, was driving west at a high rate of speed on County Road 1110 about 7:30 p.m. when the car hit a low spot in the road and Pierce lost control, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.