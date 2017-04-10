5 North Texas men solicited investigators thinking they were teenage girls, authorities say
Drew Patrick McDonald, James Gilbert Hayes, Scott Fitzgerald Marestein, Casey Tito Rodriguez and Patrick Shawn Powell face charges of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to the Texas attorney general's website . Investigators with the attorney general's Child Exploitation Unit posed as children online.
