5 North Texas men solicited investigators thinking they were teenage girls, authorities say

13 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Drew Patrick McDonald, James Gilbert Hayes, Scott Fitzgerald Marestein, Casey Tito Rodriguez and Patrick Shawn Powell face charges of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to the Texas attorney general's website . Investigators with the attorney general's Child Exploitation Unit posed as children online.

