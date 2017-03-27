SWAT standoff ensues after armed man is shot by police in Johnson County
A 26-year-old man had an hours-long standoff with SWAT after he was shot by police Thursday night in Godley, officials said. Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Godley police went to the 400 block of East Godley Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired in the neighborhood.
