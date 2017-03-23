New weather satellite shows flashes w...

New weather satellite shows flashes where tornadoes touched down in Texas

Wednesday Mar 8

Lightning observed by the GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper illuminates the storms developing over southeast Texas on the morning of February 14, 2017, in this animation of GLM lightning events overlaid on Advanced Baseline Imager cloud imagery. It was also used to help spot wildfires in the Texas panhandle and Oklahoma.

