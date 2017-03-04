George Saunders, Noah Galloway, Jeanne Skartsiaris and other authors on tour March 5-11 in D/FW
Chris Cleave and Jennifer Ryan will speak at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 at The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. as part of Arts & Letters Live. $40, with discounts for DMA members, students and educators.
