Cleburne student accused of pulling fire alarm a " which could lead to jail time
A Cleburne High School student faces a felony charge after being accused of pulling a fire alarm between classes Wednesday, leading to an evacuation of the school. The incident happened about 1 p.m. between the school's sixth and seventh periods, school district spokeswoman Lisa Magers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE
|Mar '17
|tbaugh
|1
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Fisher
|207
|Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|dallas
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
|Burglar in ots
|Feb '17
|Melody walker
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Feb '17
|Anne White
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC