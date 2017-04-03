Cleburne student accused of pulling fire alarm a " which could lead to jail time

Cleburne student accused of pulling f...

Cleburne student accused of pulling fire alarm

Wednesday Mar 22

A Cleburne High School student faces a felony charge after being accused of pulling a fire alarm between classes Wednesday, leading to an evacuation of the school. The incident happened about 1 p.m. between the school's sixth and seventh periods, school district spokeswoman Lisa Magers said.

