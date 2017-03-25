Cleburne coach says he's been treated...

Cleburne coach says he's been treated 'like a criminal' since...

Saturday Mar 25

After a round of student protests about the alleged treatment of Cleburne High football coach Jeff Merket, he's spoken out. Merket made headlines after submitting a searing resignation letter March 8, which prompted hundreds of students to protest this week in support of Merket and other teachers, WFAA-TV reports .

