Cleburne coach says he's been treated 'like a criminal' since...
After a round of student protests about the alleged treatment of Cleburne High football coach Jeff Merket, he's spoken out. Merket made headlines after submitting a searing resignation letter March 8, which prompted hundreds of students to protest this week in support of Merket and other teachers, WFAA-TV reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10)
|Apr 18
|Cyndy
|3
|Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|LittleJohnESB
|5
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar '17
|Texan
|2
|True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE
|Mar '17
|tbaugh
|1
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Fisher
|207
|Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|dallas
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC