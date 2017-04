Bizarre stunt at Auschwitz carried out by anti-war activists

TXC027-035-085-097-099-113-121-139-181-217-221-251-309-337-367- 425-439-497-290900- /O.CON.KFWD.SV.A.0096.000000T0000Z-170329T0900Z/ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 96 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL BOSQUE CORYELL HILL MCLENNAN IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DALLAS DENTON ELLIS GRAYSON HOOD JOHNSON MONTAGUE PARKER SOMERVELL TARRANT WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, BURLESON, CARROLLTON, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT HOOD, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GRANBURY, HILLSBORO, KILLEEN, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, NOCONA, OAK TRAIL SHORES, PLANO, SHERMAN, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, AND WEATHERFORD.

