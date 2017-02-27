Randy Rogers Band bringing nothing but country music to Cotillion
In 16 years, the Randy Rogers Band has played more than 2,000 shows, first in Texas, then branching out across the country. "There's not much you can throw at us that we haven't seen," Rogers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Fisher
|207
|Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10)
|Feb 21
|dallas
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Feb 4
|Anne White
|1
|Grandview Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|Craig D. Straight (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|LookingforMorgan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC