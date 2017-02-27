Randy Rogers Band bringing nothing bu...

Randy Rogers Band bringing nothing but country music to Cotillion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In 16 years, the Randy Rogers Band has played more than 2,000 shows, first in Texas, then branching out across the country. "There's not much you can throw at us that we haven't seen," Rogers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Sun Fisher 207
News Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10) Feb 21 dallas 6
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
News Cheers and Jeers Feb 4 Anne White 1
Grandview Music Forum (Nov '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
Craig D. Straight (Mar '10) Jan '17 LookingforMorgan 18
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC