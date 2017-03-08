Crime 44 mins ago 1:44 p.m.Cleburne woman shot in head by son
A man has been caught by police after his mother called 911 to say he shot her in the head and injured her husband. Shawn Michael Huffaker, 24, was arrested by Grand Prairie police just before 10 a.m. Friday after a short search.
