Crime 44 mins ago 1:44 p.m.Cleburne w...

Crime 44 mins ago 1:44 p.m.Cleburne woman shot in head by son

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A man has been caught by police after his mother called 911 to say he shot her in the head and injured her husband. Shawn Michael Huffaker, 24, was arrested by Grand Prairie police just before 10 a.m. Friday after a short search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE Mar 1 tbaugh 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Feb 26 Fisher 207
News Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10) Feb 21 dallas 6
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
News Cheers and Jeers Feb '17 Anne White 1
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC