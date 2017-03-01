Cleburne woman shot in the head by he...

Cleburne woman shot in the head by her son, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head by her son Friday morning at her home in Cleburne, police said in a news release. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE Mar 1 tbaugh 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Feb 26 Fisher 207
News Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10) Feb 21 dallas 6
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
News Cheers and Jeers Feb 4 Anne White 1
Grandview Music Forum (Nov '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC