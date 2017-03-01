Cleburne woman shot in the head by her son, police say
A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head by her son Friday morning at her home in Cleburne, police said in a news release. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE
|Mar 1
|tbaugh
|1
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb 26
|Fisher
|207
|Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10)
|Feb 21
|dallas
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Feb 4
|Anne White
|1
|Grandview Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC