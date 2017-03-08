Cleburne child killed; stepfather faces capital murder charge
Ava Garcia died at 11:47 a.m. at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the little girl's stepfather, Eric Benjamin Traylor, 27, faces a murder charge and is being held at the Johnson County Jail with bail set at $150,000.
