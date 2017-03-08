Cleburne child killed; stepfather fac...

Cleburne child killed; stepfather faces capital murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Ava Garcia died at 11:47 a.m. at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the little girl's stepfather, Eric Benjamin Traylor, 27, faces a murder charge and is being held at the Johnson County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar 6 Franklin 1
True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE Mar 1 tbaugh 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Feb 26 Fisher 207
News Suicides open eyes to bullying after 13-year-ol... (Apr '10) Feb 21 dallas 6
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
News Cheers and Jeers Feb '17 Anne White 1
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC