Burleson man killed wife, then perfor...

Burleson man killed wife, then performed CPR on her, affidavit says

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

After a night of drinking last month, Richard Ward argued with his wife at home, he told police. She stormed out and went to the garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr FewPhartss 1,108
Chance Whitehead Feb 10 Wondering 1
arrested Feb 10 Sad 1
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
News Cheers and Jeers Feb 4 Anne White 1
Grandview Music Forum (Nov '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Jan 21 Dallasmartin 206
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC