Boots & Suits Gala Tickets Now On Sale
Hill College will host the 12th annual Boots & Suits Gala Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m., at the Cleburne Conference Center in Cleburne. The funds raised will benefit the entire Hill College district with scholarships, facility up-grades for the Bob Bullock Sports Center and the Fire Protection Technology Program.
