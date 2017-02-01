Boots & Suits Gala Tickets Now On Sale

Boots & Suits Gala Tickets Now On Sale

Hill College will host the 12th annual Boots & Suits Gala Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m., at the Cleburne Conference Center in Cleburne. The funds raised will benefit the entire Hill College district with scholarships, facility up-grades for the Bob Bullock Sports Center and the Fire Protection Technology Program.

