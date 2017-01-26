Van Taylor Expected to Run for Congress
The Texas state senator is planning to launch his campaign for the open 3rd District after the legislative session ends. Van Taylor, Republican candidate for Texas' 17th Congressional District, stumps for support at the Johnson County Republican headquarters Tuesday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Dallasmartin
|206
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jan 12
|Helpless
|41
|Craig D. Straight (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|LookingforMorgan
|18
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Burned
|161
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC