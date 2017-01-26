Utility Faux Pas Leaves Woman Waiting on Reimbursement
In today's consumer headlines, the TSA expands its precheck to more airlines, Taco Bell announces a new type of taco and sports fans paying up on Super Bowl parties. A North Texas woman's fight with a utility company has lasted more than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Dallasmartin
|206
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jan 12
|Helpless
|41
|Craig D. Straight (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|LookingforMorgan
|18
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Burned
|161
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC