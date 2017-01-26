Texas mother is indicted for causing bodily injury to son
'Attention-seeking' mother is indicted after lying about 13-year-old son's medical condition and attempting to murder him Attorneys said she is a 'loving mother of a sick little boy upon whom doctors have performed medically necessary procedures' Danita Tutt, 41, of Cleburne, Texas, was indicted on injury to a child charges on Friday after she was accused of A woman who was accused of lying about her 13-year-old son's medical condition for 'attention' and causing him bodily injury, was indicted on five counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 min
|LamaPharts
|1,073
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Dallasmartin
|206
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jan 12
|Helpless
|41
|Craig D. Straight (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|LookingforMorgan
|18
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Burned
|161
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC