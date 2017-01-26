Texas mother is indicted for causing ...

Texas mother is indicted for causing bodily injury to son

1 hr ago

'Attention-seeking' mother is indicted after lying about 13-year-old son's medical condition and attempting to murder him Attorneys said she is a 'loving mother of a sick little boy upon whom doctors have performed medically necessary procedures' Danita Tutt, 41, of Cleburne, Texas, was indicted on injury to a child charges on Friday after she was accused of A woman who was accused of lying about her 13-year-old son's medical condition for 'attention' and causing him bodily injury, was indicted on five counts.

