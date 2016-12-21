Texas hasna t had over 20 mumps cases since 2011. Now Johnson County has 28.
Officials have identified 28 cases of mumps in Johnson County, mostly in school-age children in Cleburne and Keene, said Dr. Elvin Adams, the county's public health authority. "It's really unusual," Adams, who works with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said Monday.
