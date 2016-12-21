Texas hasna t had over 20 mumps cases...

Texas hasna t had over 20 mumps cases since 2011. Now Johnson County has 28.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Officials have identified 28 cases of mumps in Johnson County, mostly in school-age children in Cleburne and Keene, said Dr. Elvin Adams, the county's public health authority. "It's really unusual," Adams, who works with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleburne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asking Dec 14 Viking 2
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09) Oct '16 Burned 161
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
News Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read... Sep '16 Vincent The Chin ... 1
Mario Rendon >> Biggest Crook in Cleburne, Tx (Feb '11) Sep '16 boomchickapow 2
How people use the Main Street lane in Haslet a... Sep '16 Sherrybaby0413 1
See all Cleburne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleburne Forum Now

Cleburne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleburne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cleburne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC