Mumps Cases Spark Precautions at Cleburne Schools
Parents in the Cleburne Independent School District are being cautioned after two cases of mumps were confirmed in the district. District leaders were notified by regional health officials late Wednesday that a student at Cleburne High School and one at neighboring Wheat Middle School had gotten sick with the rare illness.
