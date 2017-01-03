Mumps cases rise to 48 in Johnson County, up 20 from last week
The number of mumps cases in Johnson County has risen to 48, mostly in school-age children in Keene and Cleburne, said Dr. Elvin Adams, the county's health authority. Fifteen additional patients are suspected of having the highly contagious virus, which often leads to facial swelling and can lead to brain infection.
