Hill County SO Investigates Robbery
The Hill County Sheriff's Office responded to a business in Blum at 10:27 p.m. Monday, November 28. According to reports, a clerk at a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 174 in Blum was robbed by two suspects. The individuals fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, leaving the clerk unharmed.
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Burned
|161
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Mario Rendon >> Biggest Crook in Cleburne, Tx (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|boomchickapow
|2
|How people use the Main Street lane in Haslet a...
|Sep '16
|Sherrybaby0413
|1
