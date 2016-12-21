Hill County SO Investigates Robbery

Hill County SO Investigates Robbery

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Hill County Sheriff's Office responded to a business in Blum at 10:27 p.m. Monday, November 28. According to reports, a clerk at a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 174 in Blum was robbed by two suspects. The individuals fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, leaving the clerk unharmed.

