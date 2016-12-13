3-year-old Cleburne boy dies in accidental hanging
A woman called police frantically Saturday night when she found that her son, Heath Lawson Bullard Jr., was not breathing, Lt. Tim Jones of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office told WFAA-TV .
