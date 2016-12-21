UTA researchers earn TxDOT contract t...

UTA researchers earn TxDOT contract to use UAVs to inspect highways, railroads

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: EurekAlert!

Researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington will lead a collaborative effort to use unmanned aerial vehicles to inspect highways and railroads remotely and develop guidelines for how to safely complete the task. Civil Engineering Professor Anand Puppala is the primary investigator on the two-year, $770,909 Texas Department of Transportation agreement.

