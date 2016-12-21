UTA researchers earn TxDOT contract to use UAVs to inspect highways, railroads
Researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington will lead a collaborative effort to use unmanned aerial vehicles to inspect highways and railroads remotely and develop guidelines for how to safely complete the task. Civil Engineering Professor Anand Puppala is the primary investigator on the two-year, $770,909 Texas Department of Transportation agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Review: Curly's Plumbing & Big Blade (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Burned
|161
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Mario Rendon >> Biggest Crook in Cleburne, Tx (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|boomchickapow
|2
|How people use the Main Street lane in Haslet a...
|Sep '16
|Sherrybaby0413
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC