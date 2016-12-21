Mumps outbreak possible in Johnson County school district
More than 30 students in a Johnson County school district could be at risk of contracting the mumps virus, a district official told the Cleburne Times-Review . The Keene school district northeast of Cleburne has identified 34 students who might have to stay home from school to prevent an outbreak of the virus, Superintendent Ricky Stephens told the newspaper.
