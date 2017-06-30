Weather 33 mins ago 1:41 p.m.Special Weather Statement
FLZ050-151-251-031815- Coastal Hillsborough FL-Pinellas FL-Inland Hillsborough FL- 138 PM EDT MON JUL 3 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PINELLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT... At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Lake, or 5 miles southeast of Holiday. This storm was nearly stationary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|109
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Jul 2
|Fake news CNN
|1
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC