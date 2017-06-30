Weather 33 mins ago 1:41 p.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ050-151-251-031815- Coastal Hillsborough FL-Pinellas FL-Inland Hillsborough FL- 138 PM EDT MON JUL 3 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PINELLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT... At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Lake, or 5 miles southeast of Holiday. This storm was nearly stationary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.