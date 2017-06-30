Sold out show - Ruth Eckerd Hall to present comedian Bill Maher

Host of HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher,' comedian Bill Maher, will take the stage Sunday, July 9, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. With more than 20 years in television, Maher has earned more than 38 Emmy nominations for his hit TV shows and specials and won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series 'VICE.'

