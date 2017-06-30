Scientology sends city a message: Don't let religious bias affect land deal
A Church of Scientology lawyer says the city's recent decision to back away from a land swap with the church was "unfounded," and she signaled in a letter that her clients will be watching to see if religious discrimination might be at play. The lawyer, Monique Yingling of Washington, D.C., said the swap had been in the works for six months, with city staff never expressing "even a hint of a concern" about needing the three small parcels it would be giving up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Sun
|Fake news CNN
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sat
|anonymous
|108
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC