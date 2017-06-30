Scientology sends city a message: Don...

Scientology sends city a message: Don't let religious bias affect land deal

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Church of Scientology lawyer says the city's recent decision to back away from a land swap with the church was "unfounded," and she signaled in a letter that her clients will be watching to see if religious discrimination might be at play. The lawyer, Monique Yingling of Washington, D.C., said the swap had been in the works for six months, with city staff never expressing "even a hint of a concern" about needing the three small parcels it would be giving up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... Sun Fake news CNN 1
Onyums (Nov '14) Sat anonymous 108
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 30 anonymous 10
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,270 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC