Pinellas Commission updated on Capital Improvement Program

Pinellas County's proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 will include nearly $176 million to pay for capital improvement projects. The majority, $144.5 million comes from the Penny for Pinellas infrastructure tax, with another $17.1 million coming from grants, $6.4 million from local option fuel taxes, $5.8 million from other revenue and fees and $2.1 million from tourist development taxes.

