Injuries reported in crash involving prisoner transport van
The driver of a prisoner transport van and an inmate suffered injuries in a crash that occurred about 1:01 p.m. July 3 in Largo. According to a media release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, G4S Security Officer Janice Blue, 59, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet prisoner transport van, transporting inmate, Lukasz Jan Tatarczuch, 34, of Clearwater to the Pinellas County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|109
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Jul 2
|Fake news CNN
|1
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC