Driver seeks help exiting neighborhood

Driver seeks help exiting neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Dr. Delay, please help to get DO NOT BLOCK markings at the intersection of 39th Avenue N and 49th Street N. The number of inconsiderate and selfish drivers on the road is astounding - trying to get out of my neighborhood is a grueling and dangerous experience. Any assistance you can provide would certainly be appreciated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Tue Republic of Korea 5
Onyums (Nov '14) Jul 4 anonymous 109
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... Jul 2 Fake news CNN 1
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 30 anonymous 10
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun '17 hornback12 1,223
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC