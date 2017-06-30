Clearwater man shot after forced entr...

Clearwater man shot after forced entry into home

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was shot while attacking two women and forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Tarpon Springs about 3:56 a.m. July 1. Pinellas deputies responded to a residence on Pine Ridge Circle East on a report of a suspicious person yelling and knocking on doors. When deputies arrived, they saw a male, who was later identified as Daniel Don Morley, 18, standing on the second story balcony only wearing boxer shorts.

