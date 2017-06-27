Women 2 STEM program offered at SPC Clearwater campus
Women 2 Stem is a summer initiative that aims to encourage members of this population to consider careers in STEM fields. The program will be held on four consecutive Saturdays in the summer at St. Petersburg College, Clearwater campus.
