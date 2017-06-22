Who is Rebecca Fenton, as featured in...

Who is Rebecca Fenton, as featured in Killer Women With Piers Morgan?

Read more: Metro

Piers Morgan's first subject of Killer Women is Rebecca Fenton, who is behind bars after being convicted of her husband Larry's murder in 2014 Piers Morgan is once again heading to the US to interview some of the country's most dangerous female murderers, as Killer Women With Piers Morgan returns for a second series. And this time around it kicks off with a particularly interesting subject matter in the shape of Rebecca Fenton, who was convicted of her husband Larry's murder six years after the crime.

