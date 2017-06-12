Weather 56 mins ago 4:26 p.m.Aviation Weather Warning

Weather 56 mins ago 4:26 p.m.Aviation...

FLZ050-142100- Pinellas FL- 424 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2017 ...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Saint Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport /PIE/ Until 500 PM EDT For the following threats: * Thunderstorm winds of 35 knots or greater.

