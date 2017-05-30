Uber driver accused of robbing 17-year-old
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested an Uber driver on a charge of strong-arm robbery June 4 in Palm Harbor. The robbery occurred about 2:25 a.m. at a residence on Wildwood Lane.
