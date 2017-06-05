Trigaux: Will the last old-school retail store please turn off the lights?

The latest victim? Bankrupt BCBG Max Azria Group LLC said Friday it has agreed to a comprehensive restructuring that includes the possible sale of all its assets to Marquee Brands LLC and Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. BCBG is a contemporary women's designer fashion business based in California with area locations at International Plaza, Westshore Plaza and Westfield Countryside in Clearwater. It seems the financial beating of traditional brick and mortar and mall-based retail stores will continue until morale improves or, more likely, until a lot more stores close their doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.