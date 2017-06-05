Ticket window: Arcade Fire, John Clee...

Ticket window: Arcade Fire, John Cleese, TLC, Paul Anka and Ruth Eckerd's Broadway season

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

22 at the USF Sun Dome, Tampa, $35-$75, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000. a John Cleese , 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa, $69-$110, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at strazcenter.org, and at noon Friday at the box office, 1010 N MacInnes Place, or by calling 229-7827.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 2 hr anonymous 102
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) 16 hr hornback12 1,223
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... May 23 AmyBryant 2
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC