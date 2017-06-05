Ticket window: Arcade Fire, John Cleese, TLC, Paul Anka and Ruth Eckerd's Broadway season
22 at the USF Sun Dome, Tampa, $35-$75, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000. a John Cleese , 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa, $69-$110, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at strazcenter.org, and at noon Friday at the box office, 1010 N MacInnes Place, or by calling 229-7827.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|102
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
