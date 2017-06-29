The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society Offers ...

The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society Offers Two Ukulele Workshops in The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society will offer two exclusive workshops in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, July 6 at 6 pm and at 7:30 pm. The cost to attend one class is $10 and students must pre-register.

