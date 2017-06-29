The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society Offers Two Ukulele Workshops in The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society will offer two exclusive workshops in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, July 6 at 6 pm and at 7:30 pm. The cost to attend one class is $10 and students must pre-register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|107
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|8
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC