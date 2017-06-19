Teen in stolen car hits three trees but escapes violent wreck in Clearwater
A 16-year-old boy fleeing police Thursday crashed a stolen car on Park Place Boulevard, caroming between trees before pulling himself from the mangled vehicle and running. The boy faces charges including grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.
