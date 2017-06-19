Teen in stolen car hits three trees b...

Teen in stolen car hits three trees but escapes violent wreck in Clearwater

Friday Jun 16 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A 16-year-old boy fleeing police Thursday crashed a stolen car on Park Place Boulevard, caroming between trees before pulling himself from the mangled vehicle and running. The boy faces charges including grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

