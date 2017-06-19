Tarpon Springs commission slams Scotta s dredging funds veto

The city of Tarpon Springs is looking to hit undelete on one of Gov. Rick Scott's budget vetoes. Commissioner Rea Sieber called for an addendum to the June 6 City Commission agenda to discuss Scott's veto of the Anclote River dredge project funding in the budget for the state's 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1. On Friday, June 2, the commissioners received word that the governor would use his veto power to remove close to $11.9 billion dollars from the coming state budget.

