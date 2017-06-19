Tarpon Springs commission slams Scotta s dredging funds veto
The city of Tarpon Springs is looking to hit undelete on one of Gov. Rick Scott's budget vetoes. Commissioner Rea Sieber called for an addendum to the June 6 City Commission agenda to discuss Scott's veto of the Anclote River dredge project funding in the budget for the state's 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1. On Friday, June 2, the commissioners received word that the governor would use his veto power to remove close to $11.9 billion dollars from the coming state budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|104
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC