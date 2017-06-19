Tarpon Springs commission slams Scott...

Tarpon Springs commission slams Scotta s dredging funds veto

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The city of Tarpon Springs is looking to hit undelete on one of Gov. Rick Scott's budget vetoes. Commissioner Rea Sieber called for an addendum to the June 6 City Commission agenda to discuss Scott's veto of the Anclote River dredge project funding in the budget for the state's 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1. On Friday, June 2, the commissioners received word that the governor would use his veto power to remove close to $11.9 billion dollars from the coming state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get To Work Jun 16 For Me 1
Onyums (Nov '14) Jun 12 anonymous 104
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC