Tampa Gas Prices At A 12-Year Low
A new report released overnight by AAA shows the average price of gas is at the lowest it has been in the last 12 years. U.S. gas prices are averaging $2.33 since June 1, which is the lowest gas price average since 2005 when it was $2.13.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 23
|Gold Mask
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|105
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC