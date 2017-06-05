Sunday Evening Wx
The violence at London Bridge has once again exhibited the model of a scary new type of terrorist threat: low budget weapons aimed at "soft targets" in shocking, high-impact attacks. The babies were "doing great" Sunday, Ada police told NBC News as investigators reviewed whether the neighbor should face charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|100
|Stampede saloon (Feb '14)
|Jun 1
|twostepron
|2
|am i the only one coughing from allergies latel...
|May 31
|anonymous
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|May 27
|The Marquis de Sade
|1,222
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|May 23
|AmyBryant
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|May 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC