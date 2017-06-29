Summer sidewalk sales set to begin

As summer begins to heat up, the city of Clearwater wants residents and tourists alike to hit the streets in downtown to check out the hot deals local merchants have to offer. The Community Redevelopment Agency has joined forces with the Downtown Merchants Association to present Summer Sidewalk Sales on Cleveland Street, with the first of the monthly events kicking off June 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. 'Our goal is to generate exposure and create an economic stimulus for our downtown merchants during the summer months,' said CRA downtown manager Anne Fogarty-France.

