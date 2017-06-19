Shameful: This Rising Junior Doesn't Even Have a Sick Internship
On a typical Monday morning in June, most Penn students wake up early to go to their internships. They crawl from their beds, often when it's still dark out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|105
|Get To Work
|Jun 16
|For Me
|1
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Jun 7
|hornback12
|1,223
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr '17
|Getout
|1
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|BetterOff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC