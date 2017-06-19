Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Luis Fonsi ...

Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Luis Fonsi on 9/20; Tickets on Sale This Thursday

International artist Luis Fonsi will bring his highly anticipated Love + Dance World Tour, to 14 cities in the U.S., which includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22 at noon.

Clearwater, FL

