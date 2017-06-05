Road and lane closures in Clearwater announced
The following road and lane closures will occur in the city of Clearwater: * Pierce Street from Lady Mary Drive to Evergreen Avenue is currently closed to through-traffic now through June 16 due to stormwater improvement construction. Local and emergency traffic will be allowed through only.
