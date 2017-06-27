Program rewards students for improvin...

Program rewards students for improving in school

During the 2016-2017 school year, 96 Pinellas County students improved their reading comprehension and 66 students improved their reading level at least one grade level through participation in the Get Paid for Grades program. Get Paid for Grades is a nonprofit aimed at motivating, supporting and improving the reading level of students.

