President Trump Wows Activists & Students @ Road to Majority conference

The Faith and Freedom Coalition kicked off its Road to Majority conference in Washington, DC on June 8. The highly-anticipated conference for people of faith and conservative activists included such high profile speakers as President Donald Trump. Dr. Ralph Reed, founder and President of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, which organized the event, introduced President Trump as "my friend, our friend, the President of the United States, President Donald Trump" causing the crowd to give the chief executive a sweeping standing ovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.